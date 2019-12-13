Pacers vs. Hawks odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 6-19 overall and 3-8 at home, while Indiana is 16-9 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Pacers scored a 105-104 overtime victory over the Hawks on Nov. 29. The Pacers have won six straight in the series with Atlanta and enter Friday's matchup having won four of their past six games. The Hawks, meanwhile, have lost three of their past four games and 19 of 23 overall. Indiana is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Atlanta took a serious blow against Chicago on Wednesday, falling 136-102. The Hawks were down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Hawks had 23 turnovers, which was one shy of their season high. Guard Trae Young had 15 points and a season high-tying 13 assists for his eighth double-double of the season. The Hawks received a career high-tying 49-point performance from Young in the last meeting with the Pacers, but ultimately fell short.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat Boston 122-117 in its last outing. No one put up better numbers for Indiana than Malcolm Brogdon. He finished with 29 points and eight assists against the Celtics. Brogdon made all 15 of his free throw attempts -- including eight in the final 1:59 of the contest. The Pacers are now 7-3 in their last 10 games and have covered the spread in four of their last five contests on the road against Atlanta.

