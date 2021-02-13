The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 11-14 overall and 6-8 at home, while Indiana is 13-13 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Pacers won two of the three games between the teams last season.

Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Hawks vs. Pacers spread: Hawks +1.5

Hawks vs. Pacers over-under: 226 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta was embarrassed by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in a 125-114 loss. Atlanta was down 110-72 at the end of the third quarter. The Hawks trailed by as many as 42 points. Trae Young scored 25 points and Skylar Mays had 20 points.

The Hawks allowed 77 first half points on Friday. Atlanta has lost four straight games and six of its last seven. The Hawks had lost seven consecutive games to the Pacers before winning the final meeting between the teams last season.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana zoomed past the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, 111-95. Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds. The Pacers outscored the Pistons 59-43 in the second half. The win ended a four-game losing streak for Indiana. The Pacers had lost six of seven before playing the Pistons.

Indiana shot 51.2 percent from the field against Detroit. The Pacers have won six of seven games in which they shot 50 percent or better on field goals. Sabonis averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds in his three games vs. the Hawks last season.

