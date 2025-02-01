The Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 26-20 overall and 13-8 at home, while Atlanta is 22-25 overall and 11-15 on the road. Bennedict Mathurin (illness) and Andrew Nembhard (back) are both listed as questionable for Indiana. Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal), Clint Capela (back) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) are all out for Atlanta.

The Pacers are favored by 8 points in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pacers vs. Hawks spread: Pacers -8

Pacers vs. Hawks over/under: 240 points

Pacers vs. Hawks money line: Pacers -332, Hawks +265

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 137-115 loss at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Zaccharie Risacher, the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, put forth a strong effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 14 en route to 30 points plus two steals. He hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Trae Young (22.5 ppg), De'Andre Hunter (19.3 ppg) and Dyson Daniels (13.3 ppg) are the leading scorers who are available on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, the Pacers didn't have too much trouble with the Pistons on Wednesday as they won 133-119. The win made it back-to-back victories for Indiana. The Pacers relied on the efforts of Pascal Siakam, who went 15 for 21 en route to 37 points plus six rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton, who went 10 for 17 en route to 30 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Pacers are 10-2 both straight up and against the spread in the new year as they've been one of the NBA's hottest teams since the calendar flipped. Seven players average at least 9.8 points per game for Indiana with Siakam (20.5 ppg) and Haliburton (19.3 ppg) leading the way.

