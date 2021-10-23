Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 1-0; Indiana 0-2
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.
Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Washington Wizards on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 135-134. The contest was a 73-73 toss-up at halftime, but the Pacers were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of center Myles Turner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten boards along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Miami's strategy against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Heat claimed a resounding 137-95 victory over Milwaukee at home. With Miami ahead 72-43 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of Tyler Herro, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, and Jimmy Butler, who had 21 points and six assists.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
Miami's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.61
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.
- Mar 31, 2021 - Miami 92 vs. Indiana 87
- Mar 21, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 106
- Mar 19, 2021 - Indiana 137 vs. Miami 110
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87