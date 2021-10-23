Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 1-0; Indiana 0-2

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.

Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Washington Wizards on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 135-134. The contest was a 73-73 toss-up at halftime, but the Pacers were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of center Myles Turner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Miami's strategy against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Heat claimed a resounding 137-95 victory over Milwaukee at home. With Miami ahead 72-43 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of Tyler Herro, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, and Jimmy Butler, who had 21 points and six assists.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Miami's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.61

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.