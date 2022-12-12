Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 12-15; Indiana 14-13

What to Know

This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 136-133 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 35 points and nine dimes.

Speaking of close games: Miami was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs. This was hardly the result Miami or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over San Antonio heading into this matchup. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 30 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.