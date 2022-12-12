Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 12-15; Indiana 14-13
What to Know
This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for the Pacers as they fell 136-133 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 35 points and nine dimes.
Speaking of close games: Miami was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs. This was hardly the result Miami or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over San Antonio heading into this matchup. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 30 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Oct 23, 2021 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 91
- Mar 31, 2021 - Miami 92 vs. Indiana 87
- Mar 21, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 106
- Mar 19, 2021 - Indiana 137 vs. Miami 110
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87