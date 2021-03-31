Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 23-24; Indiana 21-24
What to Know
The Miami Heat are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET March 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Miami will be seeking to avenge the 109-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 21st.
The Heat bagged a 98-88 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to five boards, and center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Indiana on Monday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Washington Wizards, falling 132-124. Shooting guard Caris LeVert wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana; LeVert finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Miami's win lifted them to 23-24 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 21-24. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.
