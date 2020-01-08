Pacers vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ Indiana

Current Records: Miami 26-10; Indiana 23-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. SF T.J. Warren was the offensive standout of the contest for Indiana, picking up 36 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami greeted the new year with a 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami's PG Goran Dragic was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 assists.

The last time the two teams met in last December, the Pacers and Miami were neck-and-neck, but the Pacers came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.