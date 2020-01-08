Pacers vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pacers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Indiana
Current Records: Miami 26-10; Indiana 23-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. SF T.J. Warren was the offensive standout of the contest for Indiana, picking up 36 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami greeted the new year with a 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami's PG Goran Dragic was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 assists.
The last time the two teams met in last December, the Pacers and Miami were neck-and-neck, but the Pacers came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87
