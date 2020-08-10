Watch Now: Pelicans Eliminated From Playoffs ( 2:08 )

The Miami Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The teams have both clinched postseason berths and are tied for the fourth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Indiana has won four of its five games in the NBA bubble. Miami has lost three of its past four.

Indiana is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings with Miami. The Heat are 1-5 in their last six games when playing on one day of rest. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Pacers odds, and the over-under is set at 221.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Heat -3.5

Heat vs. Pacers over-under: 221 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Miami -165, Indiana 145

What you need to know about the Heat

It was all tied up at 60 at halftime, but the Heat were not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Miami took a 119-112 hit in the loss column. Tyler Herro almost posted a triple-double on 25 points, a career-best 10 assists, and eight rebounds in his seventh start of the season as he stepped forward with Kendrick Nunn (quarantine) out.

Jimmy Butler (foot) is expected to return from a three-game layoff on Monday. Goran Dragic (ankle) did not play against Phoenix but will also return Monday. Nunn remains quarantined.

The Heat didn't have too much trouble with Indiana in the teams' previous meeting in January, as they won 122-108.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 this past Saturday. T.J. Warren stayed hot and shot 5-for-8 from downtown. He finished with 39 points and five boards. Warren (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Warren is the league's leading scorer in seeding games, averaging 34.8 points per game on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range. At 4-1, the Pacers are tied with the Raptors for the best Eastern Conference record in NBA bubble play.

How to make Heat vs. Pacers picks



