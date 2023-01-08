Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Indiana
Current Records: Charlotte 11-29; Indiana 22-18
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.7 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will play host again and welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Indiana is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, winning 108-99. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (19 points) and center Myles Turner (17 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte put the hurt on Milwaukee with a sharp 138-109 victory. With the Hornets ahead 84-60 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 39 points.
The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 22-18 and Charlotte to 11-29. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.79
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 26, 2022 - Charlotte 158 vs. Indiana 126
- Dec 29, 2021 - Charlotte 116 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 19, 2021 - Charlotte 121 vs. Indiana 118
- Oct 20, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Indiana 122
- May 18, 2021 - Indiana 144 vs. Charlotte 117
- Apr 02, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Jan 29, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 105
- Jan 27, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Charlotte 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95