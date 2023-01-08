Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Indiana

Current Records: Charlotte 11-29; Indiana 22-18

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.7 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will play host again and welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Indiana is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, winning 108-99. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (19 points) and center Myles Turner (17 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte put the hurt on Milwaukee with a sharp 138-109 victory. With the Hornets ahead 84-60 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 39 points.

The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 22-18 and Charlotte to 11-29. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.79

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.