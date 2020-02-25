Pacers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Indiana

Current Records: Charlotte 19-37; Indiana 33-24

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Hornets suffered a grim 115-86 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. Charlotte was down 88-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Devonte' Graham had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 127-81, which was the final score in Indiana's tilt against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-32. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (14 points), point guard Aaron Holiday (14 points), and small forward Justin Holiday (12 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

The losses put Charlotte at 19-37 and Indiana at 33-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Indiana comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Odds

The Pacers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Indiana.