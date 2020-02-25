Pacers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pacers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Indiana
Current Records: Charlotte 19-37; Indiana 33-24
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Hornets suffered a grim 115-86 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. Charlotte was down 88-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Devonte' Graham had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 127-81, which was the final score in Indiana's tilt against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-32. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (14 points), point guard Aaron Holiday (14 points), and small forward Justin Holiday (12 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
The losses put Charlotte at 19-37 and Indiana at 33-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Indiana comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Indiana.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95
