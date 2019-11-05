Pacers vs. Hornets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 3-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Indiana is 2-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Hornets are 3-2-1 against the spread and Indiana is 2-3-1. The Pacers have won six of their last 10 both straight up and against the spread when playing the Hornets, including wins and covers in each of their matchups this calendar year. However, the Hornets are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games. Indiana is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Golden State on Saturday, but still walked away with a 93-87 victory. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to forward Dwayne Bacon, who had 25 points in addition to six boards. With Kemba Walker now in Boston, the Hornets have relied on scoring versatility throughout their lineups. They currently have six players averaging at least 12.5 points per game and eight scoring 7.7 ppg or more.

Point guard Devonte' Graham has been key off the bench, shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. He and Terry Rozier are sharing point-guard responsibilities effectively, as Rozier is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 assists per game. Graham and Rozier have played 80 minutes together so far this season and as Charlotte looks to get more scoring juice on the floor, their ability to co-exist could be key.

Meanwhile, the Pacers didn't have too much trouble with Chicago on Sunday as they won 108-95. With Victor Oladipo still out indefinitely as he recovers from the ruptured right quadriceps tendon he suffered last season, the Pacers have relied heavily on free-agency signing Malcolm Brogdon early in the season and he's been delivering. The former Bucks guard is averaging 22.5 points and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor.

The Pacers will be without Domantas Sabonis as he nurses a left calf contusion. Sabonis is averaging 21.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, but will miss his second consecutive game on Tuesday night. Myles Turner is also out with a sprained right ankle, so T.J. Leaf and Goga Bitadze will have to step it up in the front court.

