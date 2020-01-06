Pacers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center in Eastern Conference NBA action. Charlotte is 15-23 overall and 7-11 at home, while Indiana is 22-14 overall and 7-10 on the road. Indiana is favored by five points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 209.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It took overtime to finish the job, but the Hornets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday in a 123-120 over Dallas. That was their second consecutive win after previously losing six straight. Charlotte relied on the efforts of point guard Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and six rebounds, and point guard Devonte' Graham, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes.

The Hornets, who are expected to be without Marvin Williams (nose) on Monday, are 18-18-2 against the spread this season.

Meanwhile, Indiana started off the new year with a 116-111 loss to Atlanta. Indiana got a solid performance out of center Domantas Sabonis, who had a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards. The Pacers, who are 18-15-3 against the spread, are dealing with some injuries as Victor Oladipo (knee) remains out, while T.J. McConnell (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) are both day-to-day.

The Hornets lost 107-85 last time these teams met in December.

So who wins Pacers vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.