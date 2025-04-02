An Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday's NBA schedule has the Charlotte Hornets visiting the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte is 19-56 overall and a league-worst 7-30 on the road, while Indiana is 44-31 overall and 25-10 at home, which is the second-best home record in the East. The Hornets have defeated the Pacers in each of their last three meetings, including twice earlier this season. These teams have nearly identical spread records, with Indiana at 35-39-1 against the spread (ATS), while Charlotte is 34-39-2 versus the line.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 222.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hornets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Charlotte -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points

Hornets vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -1075, Charlotte +683

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is coming off a 110-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday to end a five-game losing streak. Miles Bridges was the offensive standout with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Mark Williams posted an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double on 8 of 9 shooting (88.9%). No. 6 overall pick, Tidjane Salaun, had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while knocking down all three of his 3-point attempts.

Despite Charlotte's struggles over the last few years, it has gotten the upper hand over the Pacers recently, both on the scoreboard and versus the spread. The Hornets have won three straight, outright, versus Indiana, and Charlotte is 7-3 ATS over its last 10 meetings with the Pacers. Charlotte has covered in both meetings this season against its Wednesday opponent, and the Pacers could be shorthanded tonight. The team's third and fourth-leading scorers in Bennedict Mathurin (calf) and Myles Turner (illness), respectively, are both listed as questionable.

Why the Pacers can cover

With a 111-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Indiana moved to 7-2 over its last nine games. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 11 assists versus his former team, while Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 24 points. The Pacers' bench also dominated Sacramento's as Indiana's second unit combined for 46 points, compared to the Kings' reserves having just 12 points.

Indiana's offense is hitting on all cylinders at the moment as it's coming off a 60.5 true shooting percentage in March, which is its highest of any month. Overall, the Pacers rank seventh in the NBA in points per game, eighth in offensive rating, and they commit the fifth-fewest turnovers per game despite a fast pace. Rick Carlisle's squad should overwhelm a Hornets defense which is in the bottom 10 in defensive rating, steals, blocks and 2-point percentage allowed.

How to make Pacers vs. Hornets picks

