Pacers vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Indiana Pacers (33-24) play host to the Charlotte Hornets (19-37) in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday evening. The Pacers are without Jeremy Lamb (knee) and could be without Victor Oladipo (back), who is listed as questionable. The Hornets enter the game at full strength.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list the Pacers as 10.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds.

Pacers vs. Hornets spread: Pacers -10.5

Pacers vs. Hornets over-under: 208.5 points

Pacers vs. Hornets money line: Pacers -621, Hornets +453

CLT: The Hornets are 3-1 against the spread in the last four games

IND: The Pacers are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Hornets can cover

The model has considered that, despite difficult circumstances on the road, the Hornets have some strengths to lean on against Indiana. Charlotte is a very good offensive rebounding team, which could provide a path to more efficient scoring against the Pacers. Defensively, the Hornets have an above-average turnover rate and they hardly ever foul to send opponents to the free-throw line.

In fact, Charlotte leads the league in that category, which could be key against Indiana. The Hornets also have plenty of firepower in the backcourt, with Devonte' Graham averaging 17.6 points and 7.7 assists per game and Terry Rozier leading the team with 17.7 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Even so, Charlotte isn't a lock to cover the Pacers vs. Hornets spread. The model also has considered that the Pacers are in a favorable position, beginning with edges on the offensive side. Indiana is great at protecting the ball, cutting down transition opportunities for its opponents, and the Pacers boast a top-10 mark in shooting efficiency.

On the defensive side, the Pacers have a top-12 overall unit that features very strong metrics in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover rate. Considering that the Hornets rank as a bottom-five offense in the NBA, the Pacers should be able to put up plenty of resistance, while turning defensive stops into advantageous situations offensively.

Domantas Sabonis and Miles Bridges projected to outscore their season-long averages.

