The Indiana Pacers (25-33) will try to snap out of their losing slump when they host the Utah Jazz (28-30) on Monday night. Indiana is on a four-game losing streak and has lost eight of its last nine games, falling to Washington by 14 points on Saturday. Utah has lost four of its last five games, dropping two games below the .500 mark overall this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Utah is favored by 1 point in the latest Pacers vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.

Pacers vs. Jazz spread: Pacers +1

Pacers vs. Jazz over/under: 238 points

Pacers vs. Jazz money line: Indiana -105, Utah -115

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is expected to get some help on Monday night, as George Hill and Jordan Nwora are going to be available after getting acquired prior to the trade deadline last week. Hill might not be the same scoring threat that he was during his first stint with Indiana, but his veteran leadership will be important for a struggling team. Nwora showcased his ability in a game against Indiana last month when he was still with the Bucks, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.

The Pacers are led by third-year point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Center Myles Turner is averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while Buddy Hield is adding 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Haliburton (thigh) and Turner (back) are both questionable for Indiana, which has gone 8-3 in its last 11 games against Utah.

Why the Jazz can cover

Indiana has been one of the worst teams in the NBA since getting off to a 23-18 start, losing 15 of its last 17 games. The Pacers already lost to Utah by 20 points in December, with Lauri Markkanen pouring in 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards, while Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton combined for 37 points.

The Jazz rallied from a double-digit deficit in their win at Toronto on Friday before losing a close game against the Knicks on Saturday. Markkanen, a first-time All-Star, leads Utah with 24.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Jazz have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Indiana has only covered the spread four times in its last 15 outings.

