The Indiana Pacers will host the Utah Jazz in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Indiana is 4-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while Utah is 2-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Jazz swept the two-game season series last year, and the all-time series is tied, with both teams having 48 wins.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pacers odds, and the over/under is 241.5 points.

Pacers vs. Jazz spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers vs. Jazz over/under: 241.5 points

Pacers vs. Jazz money line: Pacers: -246, Jazz: +199

What you need to know about the Pacers

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Monday. They steamrolled past San Antonio 152-111 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 86-61.

It was the third straight game Indiana eclipsed the 120-point threshold as the team leads the NBA with 124.9 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the offense with 24 PPG and an NBA-high of 11.7 assists per night. He's one of seven Pacers averaging in double-figures, with newcomer Bruce Brown averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. The game between Utah and Chicago wasn't a total blowout, but with Utah falling 130-113 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of Lauri Markkanen, who earned 29 points. After making his first All-Star Game last season, in addition to being named NBA Most Improved Player, Markkanen is averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds this season. John Collins, acquired in an offseason trade with Atlanta, is putting up 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Starting center Walker Kessler (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday.

