Pacers vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Indiana

Current Records: Sacramento 12-15; Indiana 19-9

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Sacramento is surely hoping to exploit.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Pacers sidestepped the Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-102 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Pacers was PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Sabonis has posted a double-double in each of his past 13 games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 110-102 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. PG De'Aaron Fox (19 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana's win lifted them to 19-9 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 12-15. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Sacramento.