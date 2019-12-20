Pacers vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pacers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Indiana
Current Records: Sacramento 12-15; Indiana 19-9
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Sacramento is surely hoping to exploit.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Pacers sidestepped the Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-102 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Pacers was PF Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Sabonis has posted a double-double in each of his past 13 games.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 110-102 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. PG De'Aaron Fox (19 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Indiana's win lifted them to 19-9 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 12-15. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Sacramento.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 01, 2018 - Sacramento 111 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 29, 2018 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 31, 2017 - Indiana 101 vs. Sacramento 83
- Jan 27, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 18, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 100
- Jan 23, 2016 - Sacramento 108 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 23, 2015 - Sacramento 108 vs. Indiana 106
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Westbrook made officials check rim
Westbrook thought something was off
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 20 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Chance to perform at All-Star Game
Chance made the announcement at a charity event
-
Mavericks vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Mavericks vs. Sixers game 10,000 times.
-
Magic wants some credit for Lakers
Johnson walked away from his role as president of basketball operations in April
-
Giannis takes crown in win over Lakers
Giannis went for 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and crowned himself during the game...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans