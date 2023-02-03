The Indiana Pacers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 24-29 overall and 16-11 at home, while Sacramento is 29-21 overall and 13-10 on the road. A loss on Thursday night to the Lakers dropped the Pacers back to 11th in the East, while a Sacramento win over the Spurs on Wednesday has them up to third in the West.

And it's been the Kings who have gotten the better of the Pacers in both of their meetings since the two franchises teamed up for a blockbuster trade last February, winning and covering in both games. This time around, Sacramento is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 235.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Kings spread: Pacers +2.5

Pacers vs. Kings over/under: 235.5 points

Pacers vs. Kings money line: Indiana +118, Sacramento -140

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana is coming off a 112-111 loss to the Lakers on Thursday night but the Pacers should be happy with Tyrese Haliburton's performance after a 10-game absence because of a left knee injury. Haliburton had 26 points and 12 assists in his return to action, and Myles Turner also posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Haliburton earned his first NBA all-star invite on Thursday and is averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 assists per game (to lead the NBA) on the season. Meanwhile, Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game and appears to be happy after signing a contract extension earlier this week.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings earned a 119-109 win over the Spurs on Wednesday and it was the team's two stars that led the way. De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and 10 assists while Domantas Sabonis had 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in the victory.

Sabonis earned his third NBA all-star selection on Thursday night while Fox was left off the Western Conference roster. And Fox is expected to miss Friday's contest because of personal reasons. Davion Mitchell will presumably slide into the starting lineup with Fox out but the former top-10 pick has averaged just 8.0 points per game as a starter.

