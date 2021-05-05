The Indiana Pacers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 30-34 overall and 11-19 at home, while Sacramento is 28-37 overall and 14-19 on the road. The Kings won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 11, 127-122.

Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 239.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Kings spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers vs. Kings over-under: 239.5 points

Pacers vs. Kings money line: Indiana -270, Sacramento +230



What you need to know about the Pacers

On Monday, the Pacers lost to the Washington Wizards on the road, 154-141. Indiana was down 122-102 after three quarters. Domantas Sabonis almost dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists. The winning team has scored 130-plus points in each of Indiana's past five games.

The Pacers have lost three of their last four games. They occupy the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Edmond Sumner (knee), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) are listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento scored a 103-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Delon Wright finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. His reverse layup with 18.1 seconds left wrapped up the victory. Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings have won three consecutive games. Harrison Barnes (groin) and Chimezie Metu (back) are out for Tuesday's game. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

How to make Pacers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Kings spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.