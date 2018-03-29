Pacers vs. Kings odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert on 10-5 roll

The surging Pacers face an important game Thursday in their quest for improved playoff position in the Eastern Conference when they visit the stubborn Kings at 10 p.m. ET. The Pacers are eight-point favorites with the over-under for total points scored set at 203.



The veteran NBA handicapper is in the midst of another hot streak, as he is 10-5 in his NBA spread selections for SportsLine in the past week. He also owns an impressive 20-10 record on spread picks involving the Pacers or Kings.

Now, he's locked in another strong play for Thursday's game.



Hartstein knows Indiana is vying for a top-four playoff seed. The Pacers have won three straight and seven of their last 10, but they have lost two of their last three road games. Sacramento is 1-3 on its current six-game homestand and desperate to get back in the win column.



The Pacers took advantage of an injury-ravaged Warriors team to post a 92-81 road win and cover the eight-point spread in their previous outing. Victor Oladipo led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for Indiana, which held Golden State to 40.7 percent field-goal shooting.



Solid defense has anchored the recent surge for the Pacers, who have held opponents to 100 or fewer points in five of their last seven victories. This would seem to provide a decisive edge against an offensively-challenged Kings team averaging 99.4 points (No. 29 in the NBA).

However, the rebuilding Kings remain competitive, evidenced by four of their last six losses coming by single-figures. They fell to Dallas, 103-97, on Tuesday night despite getting six players in double-figures and winning the rebounding battle. Skal Labissiere had 19 points and eight boards.



The Pacers are 5-2 ATS in their past seven road games, but the underdog is on a 6-2 ATS run in this series.



Will red-hot Indiana maintain its momentum and cover the number, or will Sacramento put up a fight until the end?