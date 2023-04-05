Who's Playing

New York @ Indiana

Current Records: New York 46-33; Indiana 34-45

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the New York Knicks since Dec. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118.99 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Pacers came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, falling 115-105. Small forward Bennedict Mathurin (19 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.

Meanwhile, New York beat the Washington Wizards 118-109 on Sunday. New York's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five assists, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 27 points and eight assists.

New York is now 46-33 while Indiana sits at 34-45. The Knicks have clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Eastern. The Pacers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 119-113 to New York. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New York.