Who's Playing
New York @ Indiana
Current Records: New York 46-33; Indiana 34-45
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the New York Knicks since Dec. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118.99 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Pacers came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, falling 115-105. Small forward Bennedict Mathurin (19 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.
Meanwhile, New York beat the Washington Wizards 118-109 on Sunday. New York's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five assists, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 27 points and eight assists.
New York is now 46-33 while Indiana sits at 34-45. The Knicks have clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Eastern. The Pacers have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 119-113 to New York. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New York.
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. New York 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 84
- Nov 03, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 98
- Feb 27, 2021 - New York 110 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 02, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 23, 2020 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 107
- Feb 21, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85
- Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105