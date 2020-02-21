Pacers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 17-38 overall and 8-19 at home, while Indiana is 32-23 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak before the All-Star break. The Knicks, meanwhile, lost their final two games before the break. Indiana is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -6.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over-under: 212 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York +198, Indiana -263

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York lost to the Washington Wizards last Wednesday, 114-96 at home. Elfrid Payton had 19 points and eight assists in addition to five steals. Despite their most recent setback, the Knicks have been playing well of late. In fact, New York has won four of its last six games and is 9-3-1 against the spread in its last 13 outings.

However, the Knicks enter Friday's matchup against Indiana scoring just 104.8 points per game, the third-worst mark in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks last week, 118-111. T.J. Warren was the offensive standout for Indiana, picking up 35 points along with seven rebounds. On Wednesday, coach Nate McMillan said doctors cleared Victor Oladipo to start playing 32 to 34 minutes. Oladipo will play in his eighth game since missing a little over a year with a ruptured quad tendon. So far, he has averaged 25 minutes per game and has not played more than 29. He is averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 32.9 percent from the field.

In addition, Indiana ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 47.8 percent mark on the season.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Knicks vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.