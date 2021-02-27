The New York Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 16-17 overall and 9-7 at home, while Indiana is 15-16 overall and 8-6 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: Knicks +1.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over-under: 218 points

Latest Odds: Indiana Pacers -1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, 140-121. Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points, while Julius Randle had 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. New York has won five of its past seven games.

Alec Burks scored 24 points against the Kings, and the 140 points scored on Thursday was a season-high for the Knicks. New York leads the NBA in defense, allowing only 104.4 points per game. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana lost 118-112 to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Indiana shot .393 from the field and was outrebounded 45-40. The Pacers have lost three of their last four games.

Sabonis is second in the NBA this season with 24 double-doubles and will replace Kevin Durant in the upcoming 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Myles Turner leads the league with 99 blocked shots.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

