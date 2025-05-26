Pacers vs. Knicks score: Game 3 live updates with Jalen Brunson, New York trying to avoid 3-0 hole in ECF

The 2025 Eastern Conference finals have shifted to Indianapolis for Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. The Knicks are in need of a victory after the Pacers took a 2-0 series lead with a pair of wins at Madison Square Garden. No team in NBA history has ever won a best-of-seven series after falling behind 3-0.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers won Game 1 in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, erasing a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes of regular and won in overtime. They won again in Friday's Game 2 as Pascal Siakam scored 39 points. Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 11 assists for New York, but the Knicks' fourth-quarter charge ultimately came up just short.

The Pacers are two wins away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 2000. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999.

Pacers vs. Knicks: Game 3 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, May 25

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via BetMGM): Pacers -1.5, O/U 223.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Knicks Game 3. Follow along below.