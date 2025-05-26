Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns leads late charge as New York completes another 20-point comeback

KAT led the charge as the Knicks clawed back in the Eastern Conference finals

With their season effectively on the line on Sunday, the New York Knicks erased 20-point deficit and came away with 106-100 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks outscored the Pacers 36-20 in the final frame.

The Pacers led 55-35 with 3:20 left in the second quarter, but allowed New York to cut the lead to 13 points at halftime. The Knicks hung around after that, and Indiana missed a golden opportunity when its offense deteriorated in the fourth. If New York was kicking itself for collapsing in Game 1 at home, the Pacers will feel similarly after this one.

This was the Knicks' third 20-point comeback of the playoffs. It will be remembered as the game in which Towns caught fire out of nowhere. Through three quarters, the big man had scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting and committed four turnovers. He started the fourth with a 3 on the first possession and a driving layup on the next one. With Jalen Brunson on the bench -- first as part of his normal minutes pattern, then because he picked up his fifth foul -- Towns was the clear focal point of New York's offense, and he repeatedly delivered.

"He's got a hair trigger," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle told reporters, "and you think you're close enough to him and he just flicks the wrist. He hit some 3s, he got to the rim, he played great. He played great down the stretch."

Towns became the second Knick to score 20 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game in the play-by-play era. The first was Brunson, last season, in Game 1 of New York's second-round series against Indiana. 

This was far from a perfect game for Towns. He finished with six turnovers, and TNT's Stan Van Gundy correctly categorized several of his five fouls as "silly fouls." In an extremely high-stakes situation, though, he put the team on his back.

"We gotta get up [on Towns] and just do a better job of showing help in the gaps," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton told reporters.

Brunson finished with 23 points on 6-for-18 shooting in 31 minutes. He made only one of his five 3-point attempts, but made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. The Clutch Player of the Year wasn't on the court for much of the final quarter, but he did make an enormous shot -- a tough floater over Aaron Nesmith -- with 1:17 left to put the Knicks up two.

New York guard Miles McBride played only one minute and 22 seconds in the first half because he picked up three fouls in that time. Late in the third quarter, though, McBride went on a personal 7-0 run. He stayed on the floor for most of the fourth, too, and helped the Knicks get the Pacers' offense in the mud.

"I thought his intensity was huge for us," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporeters. "He's a catalyst -- his defense, his hustle. And I think it gives people energy when you see him flying around like that."

In some unusual lineups, McBride shared the floor with Delon Wright and Landry Shamet, both of whom were previously out of the rotation. Cam Payne didn't see the floor at all, with Thibodeau deciding to lean into more defense-oriented combinations. On a related note, the Pacers scored just 42 second-half points. Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner combined for 56 points but shot just 3 for 15 from deep. Indiana collectively shot 5 for 25 (20%) from 3-point range, including 1 for 8 (12.5%) in the fourth quarter.

"They had a lot of their better defenders in the game in the second half, and that makes it harder," Carlisle said. "And so you gotta grind defensively to get rebounds and there's a different element of grinding when you're going against their better guys. So we're going to have to do better in a lot of those situations."

For the first time this season, Thibodeau elected to change New York's starting lineup with all of its starters available. Mitchell Robinson replaced Josh Hart in the first five, and Hart told reporters afterward that he had suggested this move to Thibodeau, via the New York Post. Hart said they'd talked about doing this before Game 6 of the Knicks' second-round series against the Boston Celtics, too.

Robinson has been by far the Knicks' most important defender throughout the playoffs. Despite this move, though, Indiana looked pretty comfortable offensively for the majority of the game. That changed late in the third quarter, though, and the Pacers couldn't find their flow once the game got tight.

The Pacers are still favored to win the series (-220 at FanDuel), and Game 4 is Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Game 3 final: Knicks 106, Pacers 100

After an errant 3 from Pascal Siakam and a pair of free throws from Josh Hart, the Knicks have escaped with a 106-100 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday.

New York was down by 20 points in the second quarter. It went on a small run just before halftime, though, and then made a huge run starting late in the third quarter and into the fourth. The Knicks showed in the second round against the Boston Celtics that they are capable of turning games around, and this time they did it with their season effectively on the line.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter. Towns shot 8 for 17 and made three of his seven 3-point attempts. He pulled down 15 rebounds and turned the ball over six times in 33 minutes.

New York outscored Indiana 36-20 in the fourth despite Jalen Brunson only playing 2:46 in the final frame.

Brunson finished with 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes. Josh Hart came off the bench and recorded eight points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes. OG Anunoby had 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in 37 minutes.

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) and added four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

The Pacers only scored 44 points in the second half. They were in control of the game, but let the Knicks hang around and then went ice cold.

The Knicks' rotation was totally different than it was in the first couple of games. Some of this was by design -- Mitchell Robinson started in place of Hart -- but a lot of it was a result of foul trouble to Miles McBride and Jalen Brunson. Delon Wright (13 minutes) and Landry Shamet (11 minutes, plus-12!) didn't put up crazy stat lines or anything, but the Knicks took the lead with them on the court in the fourth quarter. McBride came up huge in the fourth, too.

 
Pacers need another miracle

Indiana is down 104-100 with 8.1 seconds left after sending Jalen Brunson to the line.

Brunson made both free throws, and the Knicks are now 13 for 14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. 

The Pacers have pulled off three miracle comebacks during these playoffs. Let's see if they have another one in them.

 
Knicks in driver's seat

Jalen Brunson made a tough, contested floater with 1:17 on the clock to give the Knicks a 100-98 lead:

About a minute later, Josh Hart came down with a huge rebound on a Myles Turner 3 and then made two free throws to extend the lead to 102-98. 

On the Pacers' next offensive possession, Mikal Bridges fouled Tyrese Haliburton with 9.7 seconds left. Haliburton made both free throws, so it's now 102-100.

New York is clearly in the driver's seat here. It has called timeout. Presumably, Indiana will try to get a steal and, if it can't get one, will foul immediately.

 
Towns picks up fifth foul in crunch time

With 2:42 left in the fourth, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his fifth foul, sending Myles Turner to the free throw line. 

Turner made both free throws, and, a few possessions later, OG Anunoby fouled Pascal Siakam in transition, sending him to the line with 1:37 left. With Siakam at the line, Jalen Brunson finally checked back into the game.

Siakam made both free throws, and the game is tied 98-98.

 
KAT on a roll

Karl-Anthony Towns is up to 20 points in the fourth quarter with 5:07 remaining. He's done most of this with Jalen Brunson on the bench, and his last bucket was a deep 3 off of an inverted pick-and-roll with Miles McBride. This is insane.

The Knicks have a 94-90 lead. Indiana's been outscored 24-10 in the fourth, and its offense is in the mud right now.

 
Nesmith returns

Despite spraining his ankle in the third quarter, Aaron Nesmith has checked back into the game for Indiana.

With Jalen Brunson on the bench with five fouls, Nesmith is guarding Mikal Bridges. 

 
Brunson picks up fifth foul

Jalen Brunson checked back into the game and shortly thereafter scored off the glass on a fast break ... then fouled Aaron Nembhard in transition. That's his fifth foul. 

The Knicks challenged it, but it was unsuccessful. Huge call.

New York is up 89-88 with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.

 
Towns getting going!

At the end of the third quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns had four points on 2-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes. In the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Towns scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting. 

The Knicks have taken a 87-85 lead with 8:02 left. This is their first lead since the first quarter.

 
Here come the Knicks

After a layup by Delon Wright in transition, New York is on a 14-4 run! The Pacers are up 82-77 with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter. This is all happening with both teams having bench-heavy lineups on the floor.

Fun fact: Landry Shamet and Wright are the only Knicks who are positives in the plus/minus column tonight. Shamet is plus-12 in 10 minutes, Wright is plus-1 in 12 minutes.

 
End of third quarter: Pacers 80, Knicks 70

The Knicks closed the quarter with a lineup of Miles McBride, Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. And it worked! McBride went on a personal 7-0 run before a Myles Turner dunk near the end of the quarter. McBride had a relatively clean 3 at the buzzer, too, but missed it. 

McBride has only played six minutes tonight, but that definitely wasn't the plan going in. He's been in foul trouble.

New York ended up outscoring Indiana 25-22 in the quarter. The Knicks are hanging around, and we've seen them pull off several comebacks in these playoffs. The fourth should be fun!

 
Nesmith update

Aaron Nesmith sprained his right ankle and is questionable to return, per the Pacers.

Nesmith missed 35 games earlier this season because of an ankle injury. That was his left ankle, though.

 
Pacers keep punishing Knicks for turning it over

Here's a perfect Pacers fast break, featuring a steal by Andrew Nembhard, a no-look pass by Tyrese Haliburton and a dunk by Pascal Siakam:

And here's another perfect Pacers fast break, featuring a Ben Sheppard steal, an alley-oop from Haliburton to Obi Toppin and zero dribbles:

Indiana is up 74-59 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

 
Nesmith to the locker room

Bad news for the Pacers: Aaron Nesmith just went to the locker room with 6:06 left in the third quarter. He appeared to hurt his ankle after landing on Jalen Brunson's foot on a baseline drive.

The crowd chanted his name as he was helped off the floor.

Nesmith had the game of his life in the series opener, and he has been crucial to Indiana's success this season.

Ben Sheppard checked in for Nesmith. 

 
Turnover trouble

Indiana's superpower is that it plays incredibly fast, moves the ball like crazy and almost never turns it over.

It's also incredibly good at punishing its opponents for turning the ball over. Tonight, it has a 12-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Mikal Bridges just threw a bad pass to OG Anunoby -- I believe it actually hit the rim -- and the Pacers raced the other way and Aaron Nesmith made a 3, increasing their lead to 68-52 with 8:00 left in the third quarter.

Tom Thibodeau immediately called timeout. New York clearly needs to clean things up.

 
Towns picks up fourth foul

With 8:45 left in the third quarter, both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson have four fouls. Towns just picked up his fourth, sending Pascal Siakam to the free throw line after an offensive rebound. 

After Siakam split the free throws, the Pacers are up 63-52.

 
Halftime: Pacers 58, Knicks 45

New York went on an 8-2 run in the final two minutes of the half to make its deficit look less daunting. Still, this will be an uphill climb. Down 2-0 in the series, the Knicks' season is effectively on the line in the second half. 

One telling stat from the first half: Indiana has 14 fast break points, New York has zero.

Jalen Brunson has a team-high 11 points for the Knicks, but he has shot just 2 for 9 from the field and has four fouls. Karl-Anthony Towns has four points on 2-for-7 shooting and three fouls. 

The Pacers have 13 assists on their 20 made field goals. New York has seven assists on its 16 made field goals. 

If the Knicks don't come back, Indiana's 13-0 run in the second quarter will haunt them all summer. The Pacers outscored New York 28-19 in the quarter.

Indiana's bench has 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. The Knicks' bench has seven points on 2-for-5 shooting.

 
Brunson picks up fourth foul

More bad news for the Knicks: Jalen Brunson just picked up his fourth foul trying to close out on Andrew Nembhard in the corner with 1:36 left in the first half. He's gone to the bench and been replaced by Landry Shamet. The Pacers have made Brunson work on defense all series, and you can bet they'll target him even more relentlessly in the second half.

 
Pacers racing away with it

Since the aforementioned challenge, the Pacers have gone on a 13-0 run. They're up 55-35 with 3:20 left in the second quarter. That escalated extremely quickly!

New York's offense has devolved into a puddle of nothing. Bad turnovers, tough shots, very little going on. The Pacers' ball pressure deservers a ton of credit for this, but wow.

 
Huge challenge!

With 6:10 left in the second quarter, it appeared that Karl-Anthony Towns had scored on an and-1. The Pacers challenged the call, though, and it was overturned to an offensive foul on Towns. Instead of a potential three-point play, Towns picked up his third foul and then checked out of the game. That's a big swing.

With 4:42 left in the first half, the Pacers are up 48-35 after a pair of Aaron Nesmith free throws. Uh-oh, Knicks.

 
Pacers creating some separation

Indiana's up 38-30 with 9:12 left in the first half.

Bennedict Mathurin has not been removed from the rotation entirely. He started the second quarter, and, after missing a tough, hanging floater, he threw a nice outlet pass to Pascal Siakam for an easy layup in transition.

Also, Landry Shamet is back in the Knicks' rotation. He started the second quarter next to Delon Wright in the backcourt.

This hasn't been the best stretch for Karl-Anthony Towns. This quarter, he has already missed a deeeep trail 3 in semi-transition and picked up an offensive foul on a moving screen, and T.J. McConnell has made two pull-up jumpers over him.

 
End of first quarter: Pacers 30, Knicks 26

After one quarter, Indiana has the edge. This is partially because of its bench -- the four Pacers reserves who have played have scored a combined 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting. 

New York's bench has a total of two points, which both came at the free throw line after this Josh Hart drive: 

Hart appeared to hurt his left wrist on that play. We'll see how this affects him.

By the way, after giving up a few offensive rebounds early, Indiana now has a 7-4 edge in second chance points. 

An encouraging stat for the Knicks: They didn't commit a single turnover in the first quarter.

 
Three early fouls for McBride

With 3:29 left in the first quarter, McBride fouled T.J. McConnell as the Pacers guard drove downhill. That's not great for the Knicks, who aren't particularly deep.

Delon Wright, who has been totally out of New York's rotation, then checked in for McBride. This probably means Cam Payne isn't going to get a shot tonight.

Indiana, by the way, has stayed with the second unit that it used in the second half of Game 2: Ben Sheppard and Tony Bradley are in, and Bennedict Mathurin and Thomas Bryant remain on the bench.

After a pair of free throws by Obi Toppin, the Pacers are up 20-18 with 3:08 left in the first.

 
Pacers off to the races

After a pair of 3s by Myles Turner and Ben Sheppard, the Pacers have taken a 16-15 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.

The Knicks are still switching a ton, but they were repeatedly punished for switching Miles McBride onto Turner. On one trip down the floor, McBride committed two loose ball fouls trying to keep Turner off the glass, and then Turner made a 3 with McBride closing out on him.

After that, Josh Hart threw an ambitious lob to Mitchell Robinson off a pick-and-roll. Robinson couldn't finish it and fell to the floor, and Tyrese Haliburton pushed the ball the other way, finding Sheppard wiiiide open for a corner 3.

Neither team has been particularly efficient so far, but this is getting good.

 
Supersized Knicks hitting the boards

With 7:00 left in the first quarter, New York is up 11-6. Mitchell Robinson has already scored on two putbacks, and Karl-Anthony Towns got an offensive rebound off a missed free throw. Indiana has yet to grab an offensive board.

Also, here's OG Anunoby hitting a 3 over Andrew Nembhard:

Great start for the Knicks. Indiana's missed some pretty good looks, though.