Pacers vs. Knicks score: Live updates from Game 4 with Jalen Brunson, New York trying to even East finals

The Knicks are looking to tie the series on the road on Tuesday night

It's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, and the New York Knicks are looking for a series-evening win against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers lead the series, 2-1, but the Knicks picked up a much-needed win on Sunday as Karl-Anthony Towns led a fourth-quarter charge for a Game 3 win. The road team has won every game of this series to date.

The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit in Game 3, marking the third time they've mounted a 20-point comeback in these playoffs. The Pacers led 55-35 in the second quarter on Sunday, but struggled offensively in the second half. Key Indiana guard Aaron Nesmith, who sprained his ankle in Game 3, is available for the Pacers in Game 4.

Pacers vs. Knicks: Game 4 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 27
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via Caesars): Pacers -3, O/U 220

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Knicks Game 4. Follow along below.

Not the start to the half New York wanted

The Pacers are now on a 13-0 run and up 76-64 with 9:26 left in the third quarter. The Knicks turned the ball over on their first two offensive possessions of the half, and Indiana is getting a lot of good looks.

New York may have changed its starting lineup after Game 2, but its starters are still having a tough time.

 
Halftime: Pacers 69, Knicks 64

Indiana closed the half on a 6-0 run and has a five-point lead heading into the third quarter. At halftime, Tyrese Haliburton almost has a triple-double: 20 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in 18 minutes. Also, he hasn't committed a single turnover.

Jalen Brunson has 16 points and four assists for New York. For much the second quarter, though, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who was the focal point for the Knicks. His performance wasn't quite as ridiculous as what he did in the fourth quarter of Game 3, but Towns put up 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in the second quarter alone.

Thanks largely to Towns' aggressiveness, Indiana ended up in the penalty pretty early. The Knicks shot 9 for 10 from the free throw line in the second quarter.

Just about every time Towns drove to the rim, TNT's Stan Van Gundy called out the Pacers for letting him go left, where he is more comfortable. Let's see if they adjust in the second half.

Here's an and-1 from OG Anunoby:

And here's Haliburton finding Pascal Siakam in transition:

The Pacers have a 17-2 advantage in fast break points.

 
Knicks tie it up

New York is on a 9-2 run! With 7:19 left in the first half, it's 51-51.

With the exception of the possession in which Delon Wright was called for a double-dribble, New York's offense has held up pretty well without Jalen Brunson in the second quarter. Wright hit a corner 3 after Karl-Anthony Towns drew a double-team in the post, and Anunoby just made a driving layup off a pick-and-roll after picking off an ill-advised pass by Pascal Siakam.

One positive for Indiana: This has been by far Bennedict Mathurin's best stint of the series. Mathurin has eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in six minutes.

 
Shamet falls, but gets back up

With Jalen Brunson on the bench early in the second quarter, the Knicks are playing through Karl-Anthony Towns with a bench-heavy lineup featuring Delon Wright and Landry Shamet. This look worked for them in Game 3.

Shamet took a hard fall and stayed down for a while, forcing New York to call a timeout with 9:23 left in the second quarter. He is staying in the game, though.

The Pacers are up 49-42. It has to be weird to be shooting 18 for 27 (and 6 for 9 from deep) and lead by only seven points.

 
End of first quarter: Pacers 43, Knicks 35

So much offense! Indiana has an eight-point lead heading into the second quarter thanks to a 12-5 run late.

It could have been a really disastrous end of the quarter for the Knicks, but, fortunately for them, Miles McBride made a 3 over Tony Bradley during that stretch.

Indiana is shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and has 11 assists on its 15 made field goals. New York's offense has been very good, too, but the Pacers have a 12-2 edge in fast break points. 

Tyrese Haliburton put up 15 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in the quarter. LeBron James is the only other player who has ever recorded a 15-5-5 quarter in the playoffs during the play-by-play era.

Pascal Siakam added 11 points in the quarter for Indiana. Jalen Brunson had 13 points and three assists for New York.

The Pacers scored more points in the first quarter than they did in the second half of Game 3.

 
Knicks catch fire, but...

Jalen Brunson's pull-up 3 with 5:28 left in the first was New York's sixth consecutive made shot. 

The problem is that the Pacers have kept making shots, too. With 3:43 left in the first quarter, Tyrese Haliburton and Brunson both have 12 points already. Haliburton also has five assists, and Indiana is up 31-29.

Also: Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his second foul about four minutes into the game and immediately checked out. When Mitchell Robinson went to the bench with 4:43 left in the quarter, Precious Achiuwa came in. This is Achiuwa's first stint of the series.

 
Strong start for Indiana? Yes, 'Cers

The Pacers have made five of their first seven field goal attempts and lead 16-9 with 8:14 left in the first quarter. Tyrese Haliburton just made a wiiiide-open 3 after the Knicks botched their pick-and-roll coverage on a ball screen in transition.

New York has started pretty well offensively -- it has made four of its first seven shots -- but Indiana created some separation with a 13-4 run. 

Early on, here's Myles Turner getting an and-1 out of a mismatch against Mikal Bridges on the inside:

One thing to watch: The Knicks have tried to post up Andrew Nembhard with OG Anunoby. The last time they did it, though, Nembhard pulled the chair and Anunoby turned the ball over.
