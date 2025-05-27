Pacers vs. Knicks score: Live updates from Game 4 with Jalen Brunson, New York trying to even East finals

It's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, and the New York Knicks are looking for a series-evening win against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers lead the series, 2-1, but the Knicks picked up a much-needed win on Sunday as Karl-Anthony Towns led a fourth-quarter charge for a Game 3 win. The road team has won every game of this series to date.

The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit in Game 3, marking the third time they've mounted a 20-point comeback in these playoffs. The Pacers led 55-35 in the second quarter on Sunday, but struggled offensively in the second half. Key Indiana guard Aaron Nesmith, who sprained his ankle in Game 3, is available for the Pacers in Game 4.

Pacers vs. Knicks: Game 4 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 27

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via Caesars): Pacers -3, O/U 220

