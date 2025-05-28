Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton puts Indy one win from NBA Finals with unprecedented Game 4 triple-double

Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnovers in Tuesday's Game 4 win

After letting Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals slip away, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers responded forcefully. The Pacers started Game 4 -- a contest they would go on to win 130-121 -- on Tuesday with a first quarter that felt like a statement: They knew they'd gotten stagnant down the stretch on Sunday, and they were not going to do that again.

Indiana put up 43 points in the opening frame, which is more than it managed in the entire second half two days earlier. (Knicks coach Tom Thibdeau described the quarter as "problematic" and told reporters that it "set the tone for the game.") Haliburton finished that quarter with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, and then he kept his foot on the gas. His Game 4 stat line is unprecedented: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and zero turnovers in 38 minutes. It gave Indy a 3-1 series lead and put the team one win away from its first NBA Finals in 25 years.

"He was the leader tonight," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after the 130-121 win. "And we had some difficult film stuff yesterday. Not fun. But our guys, they're authentic guys and they want authenticity and the truth, and sometimes the truth is pretty painful. We allowed things to go a different direction than they needed to go in Game 3, and tonight we were determined to turn it back our direction."

Haliburton told reporters that he didn't know his numbers were historic.

"I feel like we're making up stats at some point to make me look better," Haliburton said. "I'm just trying to play the right way, man. I just want to impact winning."

Haliburton is an anomaly because he hardly ever turns the ball over, but he doesn't play a conservative style. He's always pushing the pace, he loves jump passes -- he hit Myles Turner with a beautiful, no-look jump pass in the third quarter -- and he is not afraid to try to thread the needle through multiple defenders. He just processes the game extremely quickly and rarely makes mistakes.

Throughout Tuesday's game, Haliburton attacked the basket aggressively, but it never felt like he was forcing or predetermining anything. When there was an opportunity to get all the way to the rim, he did. Otherwise, he pulled up or moved the ball to somebody else, as usual.

"Just trying to make the right play man," Haliburton said. "I think my game is a little unorthodox. I jump to pass probably more than anybody in the NBA, but, I mean, I work on that stuff. That's how I've worked my whole life to play the game. So I take pride in taking care of the ball."

Carlisle noted that Haliburton's hit-ahead passes in transition were "really important" in Game 4.

"To not have any turnovers in any of those situations, too, is pretty remarkable," Carlisle said. "But this has become his thing. And there will be a new statistical category perhaps named after him somewhere down the line."

He also credited Haliburton for getting his steals without compressing Indiana's team defense.

"There isn't a lot of freelance stuff where they're just kind of outside-the-box gambles," Carlisle said. "He's doing it within the system, and that's real growth."

In Game 3, Haliburton said, the Pacers were "more reactive than proactive" down the stretch. Instead of sighing and walking the ball up after the Knicks made tough shots, their attitude in Game 4 was, "Who cares? Let's get it in and let's run, go right back at 'em." New York's OG Anunoby made a tough stepback 2 on the first possession of the night and made a ridiculous, late-clock 3 in the fourth quarter. The only time that Indiana struggled to find its flow, though, was when it repeatedly sent the Knicks to the free-throw line.

"I thought we did a great job of just playing our way the whole game, keeping pace in the game and just playing Pacer basketball," Haliburton said. "I thought we responded really well, which we've proven that we do after tough losses really all year and especially in these playoffs."

Haliburton "felt like I let the team down in Game 3," he said. He wanted to be less "jittery," take what the defense gave him and step up on the defensive glass, and he did exactly that. Up 3-1 in the series, Indiana could punch its ticket to the NBA Finals if Haliburton plays this way in New York on Thursday.

"We need him to continue to lead us," Carlisle said.

Updates
(16)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 4 final: Pacers 130, Knicks 121

The Indiana Pacers are one win away from the NBA Finals. After a dagger 3 from Obi Toppin on a baseline out of bounds play with 46.1 seconds left, they came away with a 130-121 victory on Tuesday. They have a 3-1 lead in the series heading into Game 5 in New York on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and zero turnovers in 38 minutes. It was a magnificent performance.

Pascal Siakam added 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 31 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes. He only scored two points in the fourth quarter, however.

Indiana's offense sputtered a bit in the fourth quarter, but generally speaking it seemed to learn its lesson from Game 3. The Pacers started the game on an absolute tear -- they scored 43 points in the first quarter, which is more than they managed in the second half on Sunday -- and they kept pushing the ball, moving the ball and playing to their identity regardless of who New York had on the floor. Haliburton was primarily responsible for this.

It is not a coincidence that Aaron Nesmith was plus-20 for Indiana. He did by far the best job of any of the Pacers' perimeter defenders when it came to defending Brunson.

In the first three games of the series, Bennedict Mathurin scored 11 points on 2-for-8 shooting in 40 minutes. Tonight, he scored 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 12 minutes. (Also, he was minus-31 entering in the series entering Game 4. He is still -31, as his plus/minus was zero tonight.

The Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes. Late in the game, however, he appeared to hurt his knee in a collision with Nesmith. His health is something to monitor in the next couple of days.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Turner fouls out

With 1:09 left in the fourth quarter, Myles Turner has now fouled out. He fouled OG Anunoby in transition to prevent a layup after Pascal Siakam missed a turnaround jumper against Landry Shamet (and the rebound slipped out of Aaron Nesmith's hands).

Obi Toppin has checked in for Turner.

The Pacers are up 123-116 after Anunoby made both free throws.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hart fouls out

With 1:44 left in the fourth, the Knicks' Josh Hart has fouled out. He got backcut by Pascal Siakam on a baseline out of bounds play, and then he fouled Siakam at the rim.

Landry Shamet has checked in for Hart. 

The Pacers are up 123-114.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Great challenge by Knicks, but...

With 2:10 left in the fourth, Aaron Nesmith drove to the basket and drew a foul on Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks challenged the call, though, and the challenge was successful: Myles Turner pushed Towns into Nesmith, according to the officials. 

The bad news for New York: Towns appeared shaken up after the play. He's staying in the game, but he's limping around out there. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Pacers hold on?

With 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Pacers are up 121-114. New York made a 10-2 run earlier in the quarter, but the Pacers answered with a corner 3 by Pascal Siakam.

Indiana called a timeout with about three minutes left despite the fact that Tyrese Haliburton had Karl-Anthony Towns on a switch. Haliburton's eyes were wide; he didn't seem happy.

I'm guessing, though, that Rick Carlisle called the timeout to make sure the team was organized. The Pacers have lost their offensive rhythm in the fourth, partially because they keep sending the Knicks to the free throw line. 

Mikal Bridges has been instrumental in New York's run. He made two above-the-break 3s off of relocations.

After the aforementioned timeout, Myles Turner pulled down an offensive rebound, drew a foul and split a pair of free throws.

 
Pinned
Link copied

If the Knicks come back, remember this

With nine-and-a-half minutes left, OG Anunoby bailed out the Knicks on a possession that was going absolutely nowhere. Check out the degree of difficulty on this 3:

New York was desperate for something to go its way at that point. Three minutes later, the Knicks are down 113-102. The Pacers are in the driver's seat, but, given the comebacks we've seen New York pull off during these playoffs, this is definitely not over.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks can't get a stop

New York started the fourth quarter with a lineup of Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Pacers scored on their first four possessions of the quarter and the Knicks called timeout down 111-96 with 9:52 on the clock.

Here's Landry Shamet trying to go one-on-one against Ben Sheppard and the Pacers quickly finding three points after the miss:

I wonder how long Tom Thibodeau sticks with this group. (Update: After the timeout, Delon Wright replaced McBride.)

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of third quarter: Pacers 102, Knicks 91

Indiana outscored New York 33-27 in the third quarter and extended its lead to six points.

Both teams have been efficient offensively, but they've done it in different ways.

The Pacers' big advantages: fast break points (19 for Indiana, 2 for New York) and turnovers (7 for Indiana, 14 for New York).

The Knicks' big advantage: getting to the free throw line. New York has shot 26 for 29 from the line, Indiana has shot 18 for 20. Jalen Brunson has 29 points, and 11 of them have come at the free throw line. 

Here's Tyrese Haliburton getting a bucket, then stealing the ball from Brunson on the other end:

That was Haliburton's third steal of the game, by the way.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Haliburton's 13th assist was nice

Tyrese Haliburton is up to 21 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and zero turnovers in 25 minutes. His 13th assist was one of his patented jump passes:

Great play by a brilliant passer. Impressive finish from Myles Turner, too.

With 5:19 left in the third quarter, Indiana has an 85-77 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Not the start to the half New York wanted

The Pacers are now on a 13-0 run and up 76-64 with 9:26 left in the third quarter. The Knicks turned the ball over on their first two offensive possessions of the half, and Indiana is getting a lot of good looks.

New York may have changed its starting lineup after Game 2, but its starters are still having a tough time.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Pacers 69, Knicks 64

Indiana closed the half on a 6-0 run and has a five-point lead heading into the third quarter. At halftime, Tyrese Haliburton almost has a triple-double: 20 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in 18 minutes. Also, he hasn't committed a single turnover.

Jalen Brunson has 16 points and four assists for New York. For much the second quarter, though, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who was the focal point for the Knicks. His performance wasn't quite as ridiculous as what he did in the fourth quarter of Game 3, but Towns put up 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in the second quarter alone.

Thanks largely to Towns' aggressiveness, Indiana ended up in the penalty pretty early. The Knicks shot 9 for 10 from the free throw line in the second quarter.

Just about every time Towns drove to the rim, TNT's Stan Van Gundy called out the Pacers for letting him go left, where he is more comfortable. Let's see if they adjust in the second half.

Here's an and-1 from OG Anunoby:

And here's Haliburton finding Pascal Siakam in transition:

The Pacers have a 17-2 advantage in fast break points.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks tie it up

New York is on a 9-2 run! With 7:19 left in the first half, it's 51-51.

With the exception of the possession in which Delon Wright was called for a double-dribble, New York's offense has held up pretty well without Jalen Brunson in the second quarter. Wright hit a corner 3 after Karl-Anthony Towns drew a double-team in the post, and Anunoby just made a driving layup off a pick-and-roll after picking off an ill-advised pass by Pascal Siakam.

One positive for Indiana: This has been by far Bennedict Mathurin's best stint of the series. Mathurin has eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in six minutes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Shamet falls, but gets back up

With Jalen Brunson on the bench early in the second quarter, the Knicks are playing through Karl-Anthony Towns with a bench-heavy lineup featuring Delon Wright and Landry Shamet. This look worked for them in Game 3.

Shamet took a hard fall and stayed down for a while, forcing New York to call a timeout with 9:23 left in the second quarter. He is staying in the game, though.

The Pacers are up 49-42. It has to be weird to be shooting 18 for 27 (and 6 for 9 from deep) and lead by only seven points.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Pacers 43, Knicks 35

So much offense! Indiana has an eight-point lead heading into the second quarter thanks to a 12-5 run late.

It could have been a really disastrous end of the quarter for the Knicks, but, fortunately for them, Miles McBride made a 3 over Tony Bradley during that stretch.

Indiana is shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and has 11 assists on its 15 made field goals. New York's offense has been very good, too, but the Pacers have a 12-2 edge in fast break points. 

Tyrese Haliburton put up 15 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in the quarter. LeBron James is the only other player who has ever recorded a 15-5-5 quarter in the playoffs during the play-by-play era.

Pascal Siakam added 11 points in the quarter for Indiana. Jalen Brunson had 13 points and three assists for New York.

The Pacers scored more points in the first quarter than they did in the second half of Game 3.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks catch fire, but...

Jalen Brunson's pull-up 3 with 5:28 left in the first was New York's sixth consecutive made shot. 

The problem is that the Pacers have kept making shots, too. With 3:43 left in the first quarter, Tyrese Haliburton and Brunson both have 12 points already. Haliburton also has five assists, and Indiana is up 31-29.

Also: Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his second foul about four minutes into the game and immediately checked out. When Mitchell Robinson went to the bench with 4:43 left in the quarter, Precious Achiuwa came in. This is Achiuwa's first stint of the series.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Strong start for Indiana? Yes, 'Cers

The Pacers have made five of their first seven field goal attempts and lead 16-9 with 8:14 left in the first quarter. Tyrese Haliburton just made a wiiiide-open 3 after the Knicks botched their pick-and-roll coverage on a ball screen in transition.

New York has started pretty well offensively -- it has made four of its first seven shots -- but Indiana created some separation with a 13-4 run. 

Early on, here's Myles Turner getting an and-1 out of a mismatch against Mikal Bridges on the inside:

One thing to watch: The Knicks have tried to post up Andrew Nembhard with OG Anunoby. The last time they did it, though, Nembhard pulled the chair and Anunoby turned the ball over.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    NBA West Finals: SGA, Thunder 1 Win Away From Finals Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NBA West Finals: Thunder Only Team to Blow a 3-1 Lead in Western Conference Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NBA East Finals: Knicks Looking to Steal Another Road Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NBA East Finals: Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) Questionable

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Names To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Yaxel Lendeborg Withdraws From NBA Draft, Joins Michigan

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Milos Uzan Opts Out Of Draft, Returns To Houston

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Free Throws The Story Down The Stretch

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Breaking News: Alex Condon Bypasses NBA Draft, Returns To Florida

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    WCF Highlights: Thunder at Timberwolves - Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards sounds off after disappointing Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    3:21

    Thunder Hold Off Wolves In Game 4, Take 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    How OKC Was Able To Shut Down Ant-Man In Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Predicting How WCF Will Play Out Ahead Of Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Knicks-Pacers Game 4 Preview: ECF Series Prediction

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Knicks-Pacers Game 4 Preview: Most Important Knick In Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Knicks-Pacers Game 4 Preview: Examining Where ECF Stands

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Knicks-Pacers Game 4 Preview: Most Important Pacer In Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    ECF Game 3 Highlights: Knicks at Pacers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Karl-Anthony Towns Sounds Off After Massive 4th Quarter Performance In Game 3

See All NBA Videos