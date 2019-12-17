Pacers vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-3; Indiana 18-9

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Indiana skips in on three wins and Los Angeles on seven.

Indiana took their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday by a conclusive 107-85 score. PG Aaron Holiday (23 points) was the top scorer for Indiana. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which PF Domantas Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- Los Angeles prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 101-96 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Lakers was SF LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes. That's four consecutive double-doubles for James.

The Pacers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Lakers are favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pacers are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 18-9 and the Lakers to 24-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers enter the game with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Lakers rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.85 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.95

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 211

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.