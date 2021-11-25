Through 3 Quarters

The experts predicted a win for the Indiana Pacers, but it's no sure thing at this point. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Los Angeles Lakers 84-82. Indiana has been relying on power forward Domantas Sabonis, who has 12 points and five assists along with nine boards, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Pacers have a habit of keeping things close this season; the squad played seven games decided by three or less. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-10; Indiana 8-11

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Los Angeles got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 106-100 to the New York Knicks. Power forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Melo played for 27 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

As for Indiana, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game on the road on Monday with ease, bagging a 109-77 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The team ran away with 67 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 16 points and seven assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles is now 9-10 while the Pacers sit at 8-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in the league at 5.95. But Indiana is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.84 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.14

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Indiana

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Los Angeles