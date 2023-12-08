The NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament is nearing its end. The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers secured semifinal wins on Thursday and are set to meet on the final stage this weekend. The league was hoping to add intrigue to the regular season, and that goal appears to have been reached. Now we'll wait to see if the last two teams standing can end the competition with a bang.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the title game:

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 9 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV channel: ABC, ESPN2 | Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

ABC, ESPN2 | FuboTV (Try for free) Odds:

Storylines

Pacers: Nobody expected a Pacers squad that missed the postseason last year to be here. The Tyrese Haliburton-led unit toppled powerhouses like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks thanks to his electric playmaking. Haliburton wants to make a statement and bring big names to a team lacking superstar power. The Pacers have no NBA championships and last made the NBA Finals in 2000. Knocking off a team with two all-time greats to secure hardware could be huge for a state that loves basketball so much.

Lakers: Lakers fans have expected to contend for a title every year since James arrived in California. While Los Angeles fell short to the eventual champions in last year's NBA Playoffs, they now have a chance to make history by becoming the first-ever In-Season Tournament winners. The Lakers have long been one of the league's most storied franchises and LeBron James can add another special layer to his legacy by powering his team to victory.

Prediction

While the Pacers have beaten the odds time and time again, I can't help but go with the team that can bank on two superstars. I can't see James folding here because of all his experience and what's at stake. Pick: Lakers