Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-28; Indiana 24-28

What to Know

This Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.27 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 129-123 victory over the New York Knicks. Los Angeles got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward LeBron James out in front posting a triple-double on 28 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's LBJ's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 112-100 margin. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of small forward Bennedict Mathurin, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 25-25-2 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last November, Los Angeles and Indiana were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 116-115 loss. Can Los Angeles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.50

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.