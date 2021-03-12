The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 24-13 overall and 11-8 at home, while Indiana is 16-19 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Lakers are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. The Pacers, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Lakers.

The Pacers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Lakers -190, Pacers +170

What you need to know about the Lakers



The Lakers stumbled into the All-Star break with two straight losses, including a 123-120 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points and dished nine assists in the loss, and Montrezl Harrell dropped a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James leads the Lakers with 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The Lakers score 111.4 points and allow 106.3 point per game. Los Angeles is 1.5-games back of Phoenix in the Pacific Division, and ranks second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.14 on average.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers dropped a 113-103 decision to the Denver Nuggets last Thursday. Myles Turner scored 22 points in the loss. Malcolm Brogdon leads Indiana with 21.2 points per game, while Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.1 rebounds and T.J. McConnell dishes 6.8 assists per outing.

The Pacers score 112.8 points and allow 112.5 points per game. Indiana blocks 5.94 shots per game, the third-best average in the NBA. Indiana limps into Friday's contest having lost five of its last six games overall. The Pacers are also 0-6 against the spread during that stretch.

