Who's Playing
Orlando @ Indiana
Current Records: Orlando 5-12; Indiana 9-6
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Magic are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Indiana escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. It was another big night for their point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists in addition to three blocks.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. If their 10-5 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Orlando's defeat took them down to 5-12 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 9-6. If Indiana want to win Monday, they will need to focus on stopping the Magic's guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five rebounds, and power forward Bol Bol, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.82
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
- Nov 19, 2022 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 02, 2022 - Indiana 122 vs. Orlando 114
- Feb 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 02, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Apr 25, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Apr 09, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Jan 22, 2021 - Orlando 0 vs. Indiana 0
- Aug 04, 2020 - Indiana 120 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 23, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 10, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 30, 2019 - Orlando 121 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 02, 2019 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 31, 2019 - Orlando 107 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 07, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 27, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 27, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 08, 2017 - Indiana 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 14, 2016 - Indiana 88 vs. Orlando 69
- Mar 31, 2016 - Orlando 114 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 21, 2016 - Indiana 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Nov 09, 2015 - Indiana 97 vs. Orlando 84