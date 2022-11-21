Who's Playing

Orlando @ Indiana

Current Records: Orlando 5-12; Indiana 9-6

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Magic are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Indiana escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. It was another big night for their point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists in addition to three blocks.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. If their 10-5 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Orlando's defeat took them down to 5-12 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 9-6. If Indiana want to win Monday, they will need to focus on stopping the Magic's guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five rebounds, and power forward Bol Bol, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.82

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.