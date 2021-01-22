Who's Playing

Orlando @ Indiana

Current Records: Orlando 7-8; Indiana 8-6

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 4-14 against the Indiana Pacers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Orlando is staying on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Magic skirted by the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 51-35 deficit. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 124-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Pacers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points and five assists, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando's win lifted them to 7-8 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Orlando can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.