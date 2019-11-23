Pacers vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

How to watch Pacers vs. Magic basketball game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Indiana 8-6; Orlando 6-8

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

Orlando received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-97 to the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, Indiana took their contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday by a conclusive 115-86 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-35.

The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando came up short against Indiana the last time the two teams met in November, falling 109-102. Can the Magic avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The Pacers are a big 8-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.

  • Nov 10, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. Orlando 102
  • Mar 30, 2019 - Orlando 121 vs. Indiana 116
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 112
  • Jan 31, 2019 - Orlando 107 vs. Indiana 100
  • Dec 07, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Orlando 90
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 112
  • Nov 27, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 109
  • Nov 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 97
  • Apr 08, 2017 - Indiana 127 vs. Orlando 112
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Orlando 88
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Orlando 104
  • Nov 14, 2016 - Indiana 88 vs. Orlando 69
  • Mar 31, 2016 - Orlando 114 vs. Indiana 94
  • Feb 21, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 102
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana 95 vs. Orlando 86
  • Nov 09, 2015 - Indiana 97 vs. Orlando 84
