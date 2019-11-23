Pacers vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Indiana 8-6; Orlando 6-8

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

Orlando received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-97 to the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, Indiana took their contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday by a conclusive 115-86 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-35.

The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando came up short against Indiana the last time the two teams met in November, falling 109-102. Can the Magic avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The Pacers are a big 8-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.