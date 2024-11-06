We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Orlando Magic. Indiana is 3-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while Orlando is 3-5 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Magic defeated the Pacers 119-115 last week, and have won three of the last four versus Indiana. Orlando is just 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season, while Indiana is 4-3 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 226.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Magic spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers vs. Magic over/under: 226.5 points

Pacers vs. Magic money line: Pacers -218, Magic +181

ORL: The Magic are an NBA-best 57-40 ATS since the start of last season

IND: The Pacers have hit the Over in each of their last five games

Why the Magic can cover

Most young teams tend to struggle on the defensive end but not Orlando, which is elite at that end of the court. It ranks third in defensive rating, with top-seven marks in steals, blocks and scoring defense. Jalen Suggs, who was an All-Defensive selection last season, ranks sixth in the NBA with 1.9 steals per game and has at least one blocked shot in six straight games. That defense was on display in Orlando's Oct. 28 victory over Indiana as the Magic kept the Pacers to 115 points, which is eight fewer than what they led the NBA with a season ago.

Meanwhile, Indiana has defensive deficiencies as it ranks in the bottom-four in both points allowed and defensive rating. Injuries to big men have really wrecked the team, which seems to be getting worse in defending as after allowing 117.3 points over its first four games, Indiana has given up 128 points over its last three. Centers Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) are both out for the year, leaving just one player over 6-foot-9 on Indiana's roster. Additionally, starter Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is out for Wednesday, while another starter in Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable.

Why the Pacers can cover

Speaking of injuries, Orlando has a huge one in Paolo Banchero (oblique) who had 50 points in Orlando's early-season victory over Indiana. Taking him out of the lineup has greatly affected Orlando, which is 0-3 since he was sidelined. Starting center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is also out for Orlando, which has lost its last five games versus the spread.

The Pacers are one of the most efficient teams in the NBA, ranking second in field goal percentage, fourth in assists and fifth in points. Five different players are averaging in double-figures, including four putting up at least 15.6 points per game. Despite losing to Orlando on Oct. 28, the Pacers still managed to cover, and they have covered in three of their last four games.

How to make Magic vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 216 combined points.

So who wins Magic vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.