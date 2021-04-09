The Indiana Pacers look to win their fifth consecutive game against the Orlando Magic when they meet in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. The Pacers (23-27), who are second in the Central Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference, are just one game behind New York for the final playoff spot with a little over a month left in the regular season. The Magic (17-34), who are fifth in the Southeast Division and 14th in the East, have lost three in a row. Indiana defeated Minnesota 141-137 on Wednesday, while Orlando dropped a 131-116 decision to Washington.

Tip-off from Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 217.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Magic vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Magic spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Magic over-under: 217.5 points

Pacers vs. Magic money line: Pacers -185, Magic +165

IND: Is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record

ORL: Is 5-1 ATS in its last six Friday games

Why the Pacers can cover



Indiana is dealing with several key injuries with Myles Turner (ankle) already ruled out for this matchup. Help could be on the way, however. Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip) have both missed time recently, but both are listed as questionable for Friday and at least have a chance to return, possibly providing a big boost for Indiana.

Indiana has also benefitted from the recent return of Caris LeVert, who is averaging 20 points per game over his last four outings. The Pacers haven't been great against the spread this season, going 20-30 overall. But they're .500 against the spread on the road (13-13) and have a 6-5 mark against the spread as road favorites.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando still has some scoring punch despite recently trading away its top two scorers in Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Center Wendell Carter Jr., acquired on March 25 from the Chicago Bulls, is already making his mark. He has made three starts for the Magic and is averaging 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.17 blocks per game with the team. He has led Orlando in scoring twice and tied for the team lead once. He has also led the Magic in rebounding four times.

Guard Dwayne Bacon has also come up big for the Magic and has made 33 starts this season. He is averaging 10.4 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, leading the team in scoring once, in rebounding once and in assists twice. He has scored in double figures 27 times and has reached 20 or more points three times, including a career-high 26 points on March 28 at Los Angeles against the Lakers.

How to make Magic vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 214 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 93-59 roll on NBA picks.