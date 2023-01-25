An Eastern Conference showdown features the Indiana Pacers (24-25) going on the road to take on the Orlando Magic (18-29) on Wednesday evening. Indiana snapped their seven-game losing skid with a win on Tuesday, topping the Chicago Bulls 116-110. Meanwhile, Orlando has won two of its past three games. On Jan. 23, they knocked off the Boston Celtics 113-98. Guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out for Indiana.

Pacers vs. Magic spread: Orlando -5.5

Pacers vs. Magic over/under: 234 points

Pacers vs. Magic money line: Orlando -225, Indiana +185

IND: The Pacers are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

ORL: The Magic are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why the Magic can cover



Forward Paolo Banchero is an athletic and versatile player on the wing. Banchero owns superb ball handles and explosiveness to get past his defender. The Duke product is relentless when attacking the lane to pair with a smooth perimeter jumper. He's leading the team in points (20.7) with 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In his last game, Banchero logged 23 points, five rebounds, and went 3-of-5 from downtown.

Forward Franz Wagner is a three-level scorer who owns a reliable jump shot. Wagner thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat with the athleticism to finish with some force in the lane. The Michigan product averages 20.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Additionally, he's shooting 36% from beyond the arc on 4.7 3-point attempts. In the Jan. 20 win over New Orleans, Wagner tallied 30 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Buddy Hield is a marksman for Indiana. Hield has a lightning-quick release and has a nice arc on his jumpers. The Oklahoma product can score off the dribble or as a spot-up shooter. He puts up 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The 30-year-old is also knocking down a team-best 42.9% from downtown. On Saturday, Hield totaled 22 points, eight rebounds, and five 3-pointers.

Center Myles Turner has been a tough matchup for opposing big men due to his versatility. Turner has terrific quickness and mobility with a nice jumper to stretch the floor. The Texas product also has solid instincts defensively. The 26-year-old averages 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In addition, he's third in the NBA in blocks (2.4). On Jan. 21, he amassed 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks.

