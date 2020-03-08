Pacers vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 39-25 overall and 18-14 at home, while Indiana is 38-25 overall and 17-15 on the road. The Mavericks won the previous meeting between the teams this season, earning a 112-103 victory as a 5.5-point underdog on Feb. 3. Dallas is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pacers odds, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Pacers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Dallas -232, Indiana +191

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks whipped the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96 on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis dropped a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds along with four blocks. Luka Doncic added 21 points in Dallas' victory. Doncic leads the Mavericks in scoring at 28.4 points per game, with Porzingis chipping in 19.7 points per outing. Dallas ranks third in the league in scoring, averaging 116.6 per game.

In addition, Dallas is 5-1 in its last six meetings against the Pacers.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers won their fifth game in their last six outings, downing the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. T.J. Warren leads Indiana in scoring at 18.7 points per game, with Sabonis adding 18.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per outing. The Pacers boast the third-highest field goal percentage in the NBA at 47.6 percent.

Defensively, the Pacers are giving up 107.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

How to make Pacers vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.