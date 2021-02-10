The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. The Nets are 14-12 overall and 10-5 at home, while Indiana is 12-12 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Pacers have won their last six road games against the Nets. Brooklyn is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Pacers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Nets -1.5

Nets vs. Pacers over-under: 235 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Nets -120, Pacers +100



What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets were upended by the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, 122-111. James Harden dropped a double-double with 24 points and 12 dimes along with six rebounds. The Nets have lost three consecutive games. Brooklyn trailed by as many as 20 points. Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points.

The Nets are 7-6 since they acquired Harden on Jan. 16. Kevin Durant is out until at least Feb. 13 because of health and safety protocols. Brooklyn allows 118.4 points per game, which is second worst in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers lost to the Utah Jazz on Sunday, 103-95. Domantas Sabonis (20 points) and Doug McDermott (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. The Pacers have lost three straight games. The 95 points scored were a season low. Indiana shot 38.9 percent from the field, also a season low.

Sabonis has missed 22-of-32 shots from the field in his last two games. The Pacers have won 11 of their last 14 meetings with the Nets. T.J. McConnell leads all NBA reserves in the NBA with 140 assists and 36 steals.

How to make Pacers vs. Nets picks

