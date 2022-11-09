Who's Playing

Denver @ Indiana

Current Records: Denver 7-3; Indiana 5-5

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Indiana picked up a 129-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Indiana's center Myles Turner looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 5-5 and Denver to 7-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 14 games against Indiana.