Who's Playing
Denver @ Indiana
Current Records: Denver 7-3; Indiana 5-5
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Indiana picked up a 129-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Indiana's center Myles Turner looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 5-5 and Denver to 7-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 14 games against Indiana.
- Mar 30, 2022 - Denver 125 vs. Indiana 118
- Nov 10, 2021 - Denver 101 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 15, 2021 - Denver 121 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 04, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 19, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 02, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 24, 2019 - Indiana 124 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 16, 2019 - Denver 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Indiana 104
- Dec 10, 2017 - Indiana 126 vs. Denver 116
- Mar 24, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Indiana 117
- Jan 12, 2017 - Denver 140 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 17, 2016 - Denver 129 vs. Indiana 126