Pacers vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll

Two of the NBA's best teams meet on Sunday when the Denver Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers at the Pepsi Center. The Pacers (27-15) are fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets (29-12) currently sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets enter Sunday's showdown having won five of their last six games, while the Pacers have won each of their last four.

Tip-off from Denver is set for 8 p.m. ET. Denver defeated the Pacers 124-116 on Jan. 2 at Indiana. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 212.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Pacers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pacers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -1.5

Pacers vs. Nuggets over-under: 212.5 points

Pacers vs. Nuggets money line: Pacers +104, Nuggets -124

IND: The Pacers are third in the league in field goal percentage at 47.2

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 over their past 10 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

The model has taken into account that Denver has raced out to another fast start this season and has seen consistent improvement under fifth-year coach Michael Malone. After going 33-49 in his first year, the Nuggets improved by seven games in his second season, six the following year and eight last season and have gone 202-167 (.547) during his tenure. Plus, Denver is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games after allowing 100 points or more in its previous game.

The Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a team best 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He has scored 20 points or more in six of his last nine games, including a 47-point performance at Atlanta on Jan. 6 before following that up two nights later with 33 points at Dallas. Even so, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Nuggets vs. Pacers spread on Sunday.

Why the Pacers can cover

The model knows Indiana has also been among the league's best over the past decade. Indiana, which is 9-4 against Western Conference opponents, is looking for its fifth straight winning season and fourth straight playoff appearance. The Pacers have made the postseason in eight of nine years, and are 165-123 (.573) under fourth-year coach Nate McMillan. Indiana is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

Offensively, the Pacers are led by T.J. Warren, who is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. Warren has been on fire over the last 10 games with six games of 20 or more points, including 36 in a win at Charlotte on Jan. 6. He scored 28 on Friday night against Minnesota.

How to make Pacers vs. Nuggets picks

