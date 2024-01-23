The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is 24-19 overall and 13-8 at home, while Denver is 30-14 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last seven head-to-head meetings with the Pacers, but Indiana has covered the spread in three of the last four matchups.

For the season, the Nuggets are 19-24 against the spread, while the Pacers are 24-19 against the number. Denver is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239 points.

The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Nuggets spread: Pacers +4.5

Pacers vs. Nuggets over/under: 239 points

Pacers vs. Nuggets money line: Pacers: +158, Nuggets: -190

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Last Sunday, Denver earned a 113-104 win over the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Those 42 points set a new season-high mark for him and he also added eight assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and all five Nuggets starters reached double-figures. However, they failed to cover the spread as 12.5-point favorites and are now 1-3 against the number over their last four games.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 18 points in the loss, and the bench contributed 55 points in the defeat. However, the absence of Tyrese Haliburton was felt for the NBA's No. 1 scoring offense.

Indiana shot 43.6% from the the floor and finished 15 points below its scoring average. The Pacers lead the NBA this season in team field-goal percentage (50.5%) and points per game (125.0). They've scored 112 points or fewer in six of the nine games that Haliburton has missed this season.

Key Betting Info

The Pacers might be without Haliburton again in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable while still battling a hamstring injury. For the season, Haliburton has averaged 23.6 points, 12.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Nuggets are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Pacers are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between +2 to +5.

The Pacers are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games as a home dog.

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time.

