Pacers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Indiana Pacers have dealt with their fair share of adversity this season. Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending quad injury earlier this year, but somehow they are still near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Indiana has won three of its last five games, including erasing a 19-point second-half deficit in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thunder. Wesley Matthews put back a Bojan Bogdanovic miss to secure the comeback victory. The Pacers currently are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to secure one of the top spots in the playoff race.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have also been one of the most successful teams in the NBA this season. Denver has one of the deepest rosters and is coming off a sensational victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Star center Nikola Jokic ended up hitting a game-winning jump shot as time expired against Dallas after Luke Doncic had given the Mavericks the lead in the final seconds. The backcourt also has been a huge strength for the team, and it's so deep that veteran Isaiah Thomas has been removed from the rotation.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Pacers: The balanced scoring has really been huge for the Pacers since Oladipo went out of the lineup. One of the team's most consistent scorers has been Bogdanovic, who is averaging 22.3 points during the month of March. Bogdanovic has scored at least 23 points in each of the team's last two games and was very aggressive against the Thunder. Look for Bogdanovic to continue to impose his will for the Pacers' top unit.

Nuggets: The Nuggets received a huge 33-point performance from Paul Millsap against the Mavericks. Millsap had been inconsistent recently, but scored at least 23 points in each of the last two games. The veteran forward has been incredibly efficient and lived above the rim against Dallas. If Denver can continue to get scoring up and down the starting lineup, this is going to be a very dangerous team in the postseason.

Game prediction, pick

Both teams are coming off heart-pounding, last-second wins. The Nuggets know that they need to catch the Warriors for the top seed, so they'll squeak out a narrow win in this one.