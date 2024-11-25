The Indiana Pacers will host the New Orleans Pelicans for a cross-conference NBA matchup on Monday. The Pacers are 7-10 on the season and are the current No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans are 4-13 and are last in the West. The Pelicans took the first matchup of the season on Nov. 1 (125-118) and these franchises split their season series in 2023-24.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is the 6.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.

Pacers vs. Pelicans spread: Indiana -6.5

Pacers vs. Pelicans over/under: 226 points

Pacers vs. Pelicans money line: Indiana -256, Pelicans +208

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off a 115-103 win over the Wizards on Sunday and had seven different players reach double-figures in scoring. Pascal Siakam led the team with 22 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and nine assists in the victory.

The Pacers went 12-for-27 from the 3-point line to end their three-game losing streak and now they'll look to avenge their loss to New Orleans earlier this month. Indiana shot 51.7% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc but were undone by losing the turnover battle 14-8 and the offensive rebounding battle 15-6, so if they can cut out the extra possessions they should have the upper hand. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Those extra possessions were pivotal in the Pelicans beating the Pacers as 4.5-point home underdogs on Nov. 1 and stealing possessions will be the likely recipe for success again on Monday. New Orleans is coming off a 112-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday but should be well-rested while the Pacers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in the loss and Trey Murphy III led the team with 24 points. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) out indefinitely and CJ McCollum (shoulder) listed as questionable, the Pelicans will need players like Murphy and Robinson-Earl to continue to produce in expanded roles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Pelicans picks

