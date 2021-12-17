Through 2 Quarters
Both the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons have kept the scorekeepers busy with 134 between them two quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Indiana is up 70-64
The Pacers have been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Caris LeVert, who has 20 points and three assists in addition to two steals and two boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Domantas Sabonis' foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Detroit has been led by small forward Saddiq Bey, who so far has 22 points along with six rebounds.
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Indiana
Current Records: Detroit 4-22; Indiana 12-18
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The matchup between Detroit and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 116-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Detroit had strong showings from shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points, six dimes and eight rebounds, and point guard Saben Lee, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 114-99. The losing side was boosted by power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 boards along with five assists. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Pistons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers in the teams' previous meeting in November, winning 97-89. The rematch might be a little tougher for Detroit since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.
Injury Report for Indiana
- Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)
- T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)
- T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Detroit
- Chris Smith: Out (Knee)
- Kelly Olynyk: Out (Knee)
- Jerami Grant: Out (Thumb)