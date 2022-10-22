Who's Playing

Detroit @ Indiana

Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Indiana 0-2

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Indiana was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 137-134 to the San Antonio Spurs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Pacers had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 130-106 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Friday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-52. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards.

It was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 121-117 to Detroit when the two teams previously met in April. Can the Pacers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.