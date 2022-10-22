Who's Playing
Detroit @ Indiana
Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Indiana 0-2
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Indiana was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 137-134 to the San Antonio Spurs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Pacers had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 130-106 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Friday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-52. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards.
It was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 121-117 to Detroit when the two teams previously met in April. Can the Pacers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.
- Apr 03, 2022 - Detroit 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Mar 04, 2022 - Detroit 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Dec 16, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Detroit 113
- Nov 17, 2021 - Detroit 97 vs. Indiana 89
- Apr 24, 2021 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Detroit 111
- Feb 11, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 95
- Dec 06, 2019 - Detroit 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Nov 08, 2019 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Oct 28, 2019 - Detroit 96 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82