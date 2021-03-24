Who's Playing

Detroit @ Indiana

Current Records: Detroit 12-30; Indiana 19-23

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. The Pacers and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Indiana has to be aching after a bruising 140-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 83-60. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to nine boards, and shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who had 21 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Detroit and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 100-86. The losing side was boosted by center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least ten rebounds.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 13 of their 19 home games.

The Pacers had enough points to win and then some against the Pistons in the teams' previous meeting in February, taking their game 111-95. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.