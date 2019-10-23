Pacers vs. Pistons odds, line: NBA picks, Oct. 23, 2019 predictions from proven computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers were sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference before Victor Oladipo went down with a knee injury last season, and while they'll be without Oladipo on Wednesday night, they're hoping their offseason helps them take a step forward in the East. Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Blake Griffin (hamstring) and they're also hoping to make a jump after earning the No. 8 seed with 41 wins last season. Indiana is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Pacers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before you make any Pacers vs. Pistons picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against the spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

The Pacers are coming off of a 48-34 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs.

The model has taken into account that the Pacers are coming off of a 48-34 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Boston in a four-game sweep. In addition, the Pacers have dominated this series between these two teams, covering the spread in eight of their last nine games against the Pistons at home.

With Griffin out, look for the Pacers to pound the ball inside to their capable young big men, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Turner averaged 13.3 points per game last season and proved he could stretch the floor by shooting 38.8 percent from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Sabonis continued his impressive development by shooting a career-high 59 percent from the floor and averaging 14.1 points per game primarily off the bench.

However, just because Griffin is out doesn't mean that Indiana can win or even cover the Pistons vs. Pacers spread on Wednesday.

That's because Andre Drummond still gives the Pistons a considerable presence on the inside and Thon Maker looked like a capable rim protector off the bench after coming over from Milwaukee via trade last season.

The Pistons also signed Derrick Rose during the offseason and the veteran point guard should provide a lot of scoring juice off the bench. Rose revived his career last year in Minnesota by averaging 18.0 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from the floor, while hitting a career-high 37 percent of his 3-point attempts. If Rose can get going early on Wednesday, it might help Detroit take advantage of the Oladipo-less Pacers backcourt.

So who wins Pistons vs. Pacers?