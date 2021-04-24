The Indiana Pacers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 27-31 overall and 23-35 against the spread, while Detroit is 18-42 overall and 31-25 against the number. Indiana has won two of the last three head-to-head meetings but Detroit is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last six games against the Pacers.

The Pacers have only covered in one of their last 14 home games with the Pistons covering as seven-point underdogs in a 116-111 loss on March 24. This time around, Indiana is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Pistons spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Pistons over-under: 227 points

Pacers vs. Pistons money line: Indiana -185, Detroit +165



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 122-116 win over the Thunder on Wednesday despite Domantas Sabonis being out with a back injury. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert picked up the slack with the all-star out of the lineup. Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists while LeVert had 28 points, six assists, five rebound and four steals.

Sabonis is expected to miss Saturday's game as well so LeVert and Brogdon will carry another heavy load. Second-year forward Oshae Brissett also had 23 points and 12 rebounds as a starter in the win and having him produce after originally picking him up earlier this month on a 10-day contract (he's since been signed to a multi-year extension) would be a huge win moving forward for Indiana.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit is coming off a 106-91 loss to the Spurs on Thursday where they turned the ball over 17 times. Josh Jackson was the lone bright spot for the Pistons in the win, as he turned in 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is averaging 13.7 points per game for Detroit this season and has reached the 20-point plateau in four of his last eight games.

Jerami Grant sat because it was the second night of a back-to-back for Detroit and he's been nursing a quadriceps injury. However, Grant is probable to return to the lineup on Saturday and should be a difference-maker for Detroit. The veteran is averaging a team-high 22.5 points per game this season.

How to make Pacers vs. Pistons picks

